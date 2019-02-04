JUST IN
DU issues advisory against use of loudspeakers, public address systems on campus

IAS officers reshuffled in U'khand

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

In a major bureaucratic rejig, the Uttarakhand government on Monday reshuffled departments of 21 senior officials, including 19 IAS officers.

Animal husbandry secretary Meenakshi Sundaram replaced Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh as education secretary. Aulakh was appointed as secretary irrigation.

Anand Vardhan was appointed as secretary forest and environment whereas VVRC Purushottam has been made commissioner, Garhwal.

S Ramaswamy has been made chairman of Uttarakhand Roadways.

Other IAS officers who got new assignments or were freed of additional charges of departments include Om Prakash, Ranbir Singh, Manisha Panwar, Sushil Kumar, Shailesh Bagoli, Nitesh Kumar Jha, Harbans Chugh, Arvind Singh Hyanki, Ranjit Kumar Sinha, Indudhar Baudai, Brijesh Kumar Sant, Bhupal Singh Manral, R Rajesh Kumar and Dipendra Kumar Chaudhary.

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 21:20 IST

