In letter to Centre, Arvind Kejriwal asks for exemption for journalists from paying toll tax

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday wrote to Union minister Nitin Gadkari requesting him for exemption to journalists from paying toll tax across the country.

In a letter to the Union Minister for Road, Transport and National Highways, Kejriwal sought the exemption for journalists, saying it was demanded by Haryana journalists at a meeting with him, a statement from the government said.

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 21:20 IST

