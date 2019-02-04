In letter to Centre, Arvind Kejriwal asks for exemption for journalists from paying toll tax

-
ALSO READ
Audience mocks, interrupts Kejriwal at event
India does not belong to any particular religion, caste or language: Gadkari
Opposition parties, media "twisted" my statements: Gadkari
Hope to have same working relations with Centre as Delhi govt has with Gadkari: Kejriwal
India can be Number 1 country in world if govt at central is good: Kejriwal
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday wrote to Union minister Nitin Gadkari requesting him for exemption to journalists from paying toll tax across the country.
In a letter to the Union Minister for Road, Transport and National Highways, Kejriwal sought the exemption for journalists, saying it was demanded by Haryana journalists at a meeting with him, a statement from the government said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU