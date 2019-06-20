Centre sends an expert to help fight cases of Japanese

The Union has rushed an expert to Meghalayas West Hills district to assist the administration fight outbreak of Japanese there, officials said Thursday.

At least 16 persons were affected by JE in West Hills district prompting state A L Hek to review the situation emergently here Wednesday evening, they said.

The expert hails from Japanese Division of the ministry.

A L Hek said, The of the national vector borne disease control program has been asked to also report to the district administration and to provide assistance. Another expert from the is also arriving.

The first two cases of JE were reported almost a week ago in the district. Till Wednesday, 16 cases were tested positive, eight of which are from Tura town, a senior district official said.

As of now, extra fogging machines are being despatched and all measures have been initiated.

An appeal is being made to all to bring suspected cases to nearest health facilities for testing and treatment, a state bulletin said.

is closely monitoring the situation and ensuring availability of drugs and medicines besides reviewing the treatment facilities.

The (MI) has been directed to provide all possible medical care, and containment measures have also been initiated, he said.

