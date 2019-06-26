Centre to leverage green tech in development: Minister

-
: As part of its resolve to mitigate and adapt to climate change the Central government has decided to leverage green technologies in every sector of development, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said Wednesday.
The speech of Union Minister of Rural Development, Agriculture and Panchayati Raj was read out at a symposium on "Climate Change Mitigation in CIRDAP Member Countries" and the 34th CIRDAP Technical Committee Meeting held at National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) here.
"For example, we have completed about 31,000 km of road utilising new technologies including the technology of using recycled plastic. We have used about 5,120 tons of recycled plastic in laying the roads, thus, saving carbon emissions to the extent of 7,680 tons," the Minister said in the address read out by
NIRDPR Director General W R Reddy.
The Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (CIRDAP) is a regional, intergovernmental and autonomous organisation with 15 member countries.
"We, the members of CIRDAP countries, with a combined population of 2,549 million, account for 34 per cent of global population. We, with our activities, will be impacting a combined rural population of 1,539 million in CIRDAP member countries. India has made an all-out effort to support activities of CIRDAP through technical and financial support, he said.
"We, in India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are striving to create peaceful, friendly, and mutually supporting atmosphere, not only in neighbouring countries but also across the globe," Tomar said.
The Minister said, India will be willing to extend full support for the activities of CIRDAP and the overall development of the rural population of the member countries.
He also announced opening of CIRDAP regional centre at NIRDPR.
Addressing the symposium, CIRDAP Director-General Tevita G Boseiwaqa Taginavulau said, "India is a founding member of CIRDAP, which was established in 1979. Since then, India has been a major pillar in ensuring CIRDAP's relevance and visibility amongst its member countries and outside its periphery."
The objectives of the symposium on "Climate Change Mitigation in CIRDAP Member Countries" are to share and discuss climate change strategies, mitigation and adoption in CIRDAP member countries.
To exchange knowledge on awareness creation of climate change and its consequences among the communities, to build and expand networks on climate change mitigation among CIRDAP member countries are among the other objectives.
