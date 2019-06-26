Abellon CleanEnergy ties up with Germany's Agraferm to set up biogas plants in India

solutions provider said it has entered into a pact with Germany's for setting up plants in

Under the strategic technical tie-up, Abellon will set up multiple plants in in the initial phase with technical support from Agraferm GmbH, a statement by Abellon CleanEnergy said.

According to the statement, the plants will be developed using different sets of feedstock, including animal waste, and kitchen waste, garden waste and agricultural residues or process residues available in locations around the proposed projects.

In phase 2, both the companies would endeavour to implement biogas projects on pan- basis.

"Since its inception, Abellon has been exploring all aspects of the bio-refinery value chain, with a view to contribute to sustainable generation in the country.

"The announcement of SATAT (Sustainable Alternative towards Affordable Transportation), and national goal to set up 5,000 biogas plants across India, gives us the opportunity to participate in this segment," Abellon CleanEnergy MD and said in the statement.

Eike Liekweg, MD, said, "Agraferm has a substantial track record of setting up biogas projects in We are very excited to be in and explore the opportunity to contribute to the country's biogas mission in partnership with Abellon..."



Abellon is a pioneer in the bioenergy segment in India with over a decade of experience across biomass based power generation and biomass pellets and equipment for clean cooking and heating.

The company is also setting up city-based Waste to (WtE) projects in five cities in under PPP (public private partnership) model.

The is one of the few providers of turnkey based biogas plants using agricultural, kitchen, and dairy wastes in the world and has developed over 90 biogas plants with combined capacity of 120 MWe worldwide.

Currently, the total biogas production in India is 2.07 billion cubic metres per year.

