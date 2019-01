Centre to soon take up linking of Godavari and Cauvery:

The Centre would soon take up a major project to link rivers and Cauvery that would resolve water issues between four southern states, Union Water Resources announced here Monday.

The objective of the project, expected to cost upto Rs 60,000 crore, was to make good use of about 1100 tmc ft of water that currently drained into the sea, he said, addressing a meeting of BJP workers here.

"The detailed project report for linking rivers Godavari-Krishna-Pennar-Cauvery is ready. We will soon present it to the Cabinet for approval.

Thereafter, we will raise finances for the project either from the or the as the project cost is about Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore," Gadkari said.

The water would thus be taken to the tail end of Tamil Nadu, he said.

"Every year, about 1,100 tmc ft of Godavari water is going waste into the while there is a dispute between and .. So we have taken the decision to take Godavari water to and that will resolve all water issues among four states," Gadkari noted.

A special technology, suggested by a US-based engineer, of using would be used for linking Godavari and Cauvery.

"We have decided not to use canals as it results in water (evaporation) losses. Low thickness with a special treatment will be used that will also save the project cost significantly," the said.

and are locked in a dispute over sharing of the water for decades.

Gadkari reiterated that the Centre would spend "100 per cent" cost of the ongoing Polavaram multipurpose project.

"We have given a lot of priority to Polavaram and never discriminated against With the cooperation of the state government and 100 per cent Central funding, we are implementing the project in an expeditious manner," he said.

Gadkari, however, regretted that the Chandrababu Naidu government was not giving any credit to or the for such efforts.

