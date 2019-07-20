Avantha Group Company CG bags $12.5 mn contract from Saudi wind farm

-
Avantha Group Company CG Power and Industrial Solutions has bagged a contract worth EUR 12.5 million (around Rs 96.77 crore) for setting up substations for a wind farm in Saudi Arabia.
The company would set up high-voltage substations that will connect the Dumat Al Jandal wind farm to the Saudi Arabian electricity transmission grid, a statement said.
The wind farm is being developed by a consortium of EDF Renewables and Masdar that will supply power to the Saudi Power Procurement Company, a subsidiary of the Saudi Electricity Company.
CG Holdings Belgium NV Systems Division, a subsidiary of CG Power and Industrial Solutions, has been selected by the wind farm developer to set up substations worth EUR 12.5 million, the statement said.
With an installed capacity of 400MW, Dumat Al Jandal will be Saudi Arabia's first large-scale onshore wind farm and the largest so far in the Middle East, the statement said.
The wind farm is located 560 miles from north of Riyadh in the Al Jouf region of north-western Saudi Arabia.
