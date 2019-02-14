JUST IN
CG Power shares stage smart comeback, zoom over 22%

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions made a smart comeback Thursday after falling sharply in the previous trade to close with over 22 per cent gains.

Shares of the company rose sharply by 22.32 per cent to close at Rs 29.05 on BSE. Intraday, it advanced 26.10 per cent to Rs 29.95.

At NSE, shares zoomed 21.98 per cent to close at Rs 28.85.

In terms of volume, 1.76 crore shares were traded on BSE, while over 16 crore shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions plummeted nearly 32 per cent on Wednesday after the company said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 150.18 crore for the December quarter.

