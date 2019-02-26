CGI Partners With NASSCOM to Build Capability in Digital Technologies Using FutureSkills

/ -- (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) is partnering with the and Services Companies (NASSCOM) to help its professionals build using FutureSkills, a leading IT skills portal powered by provides access to platform exclusively to its member firms, including CGI, and will help drive adoption of the platform among its members.

The platform enables continuous learning and deep skilling in nine emerging technology areas, including robotic process automation, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, Internet of Things, virtual reality, 3D printing, social and mobile, and The portal also provides access to content libraries, skill assessments, certification resources and more.

" across sectors are under increasing pressure to launch competitive products and services to quickly meet growing consumer and citizen demands," said George Mattackal, for CGI's Delivery Centers of Excellence. "In India, is investing heavily in reskilling our professionals to ensure they have the requisite skills for designing, building and implementing innovative solutions using digital technologies to drive value for our clients. As part of this, we are pleased to offer our professionals the wide range of benefits the offers."



Expressing her delight at the partnership, Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, said, "As technology becomes a horizontal across industries, we are confident that the symbiosis of skills and digital innovation will be well absorbed across sectors. People's skills and talent development will be critical to the future of any organization in order to grow in this rapidly evolving digital economy. The NASSCOM's will equip CGI with its varied offerings, catering to all the new age skill development portfolios. The partnership is expected to co-create a powerful digital learning ecosystem in "



Karl Mehta, of EdCast, says, " and have built FutureSkills as a world class digital learning ecosystem. We are excited to have CGI join as a pioneer to make digital skills and continuous learning as a core foundation for its employees and also contribute to the platform with its Subject Matter Experts (SME)."With around 14,000 professionals across 8 offices in 5 cities, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad, CGI's experts in have provided global delivery support to 200+ clients across the globe, ensuring close collaboration, accountability, flexibility, superior service and, most importantly, expected business results.

About CGI



Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 74,000 professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from IT and business consulting to systems integration, outsourcing services and CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global that helps clients digitally transform their and accelerate results. With annual revenue of C$10.8 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX: and the NYSE: GIB. Learn more at cgi.com.

About



NASSCOM is the premier trade body and the chamber of commerce of the IT-BPM industries in NASSCOM is a global trade body with more than 2,100 members, which include both Indian and multinational companies that have a presence in India. NASSCOM's member and associate member companies are broadly in the business of software development, software services, software products, consulting services, BPO services, and web services, engineering services and and gaming. NASSCOM's membership base generates more than 95% of industry revenues in India and employs more than 3.5 million professionals.

About



EdCast is an AI-Powered Knowledge Cloud for Unified Discovery, and Personalized Learning. Its award-winning platform is used globally by Fortune 500 companies and government to solve the discovery, curation and recommendation problems of content fragmentation across external, internal, and tacit knowledge sources. EdCast's solutions include its Learning Experience Platform (LXP), SalesU sales enablement suite, and GuideMe's multi-language in-app content authoring tools, which are now being used by visionary companies that include GE, HPE, and among others.

