Chamling congratulates SKM for getting mandate in Sikkim

The outgoing of Sikkim, Chamling, Friday congratulated rival SKM for getting a clear mandate in the just-concluded assembly polls and thanked the people of the state.

"My dear people of Sikkim, I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude for giving us the opportunity to serve you for five successive terms," Chamling, who ruled the state for over 24 years, wrote on

"I congratulate the Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party and its leadership for getting people's mandate this time. I sincerely hope that it will be a government of the people and will fulfill their hopes and aspirations," he said.

He expressed satisfaction with his government's performance saying that the SDF has wholeheartedly worked for the welfare of the Sikkimese people.

"Now, through the process of elections, people have decided that SDF should perform the role of an opposition party. I uphold the decision of the people and promise that we will continue to safeguard the interests of the Sikkimese people with all sincerity and dedication," the said in his parting message.

Chamling has been the of the state since December 12, 1994.

