Chamling presents interim Sikkim budget of Rs 3,566.29 crore

Chief Chamling Monday presented an interim budget of Rs 3,566.29 crore to meet various expenditures of the state government in 2019-20.

Chamling, who holds charge of the Finance department, tabled the interim budget in the on the inaugural day of the two-day session.

The interim budget comprises of revenue expenditure of Rs 2,713.88 crore and capital expenditure of Rs 852.41 crore for half of the duration of the financial year 2019-20.

The House will discuss and vote on the interim budget on February 20 next, the last day of ninth legislative assembly.

Earlier, the chief minister, who also holds charge of Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department, introduced The Regulation of Transfer of Land (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to ensure protection of land belonging to Limboo community.

It was followed by introduction of The Prohibition of Beggary (Amendment) Bill, 2019, by the Social Justice, Tulshi Devi Rai.

This bill proposes to amend section 25 of The Sikkim Prohibition of Beggary Act, 2004 which casts stigma on persons suffering from and also create a disability for them as per the direction given by the last year.

Both bills will be discussed and put to vote on February 20 , the last day of the ongoing session.

