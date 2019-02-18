Gujarat: Man's nose chopped off by lover's kin, 5 arrested

A man's nose was chopped off allegedly by the kin of his lover in Gujarat's district, leading to the arrest of five persons, police said Monday.

Prakash Koli (23) had gone on Saturday night to meet the woman he was in a relationship with, both residents of Jivapur village, around 250 kilometres from here, when the incident happened, J D Ahir said.

"When he reached there at night, family members of the woman pinned him down and her uncle chopped off his nose. Koli was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment," Ahir informed.

He said the woman's parents, her brother and uncle were arrested on Monday under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and 146 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code.

The official identified them as Jagdish Pipaliya, Sardaben Pipaliya, Suresh Pipaliya, and Kalu Pipaliya.

