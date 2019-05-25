Chamling says he is ready to discharge role of opposition

After serving as chief minister for over 24 years, Chamling on Saturday said he respects the mandate of the people and is ready to discharge the role of an

Chamling was the since December 1994. His party, the Democratic Front, has been defeated by the Krantikari Morcha (SKM) in the recently held assembly election.

"I'm a soldier of democracy. I will stay wherever the people keep me. This time they want me to be in the opposition and I respect that mandate," he said in a post.

"Now I shall show what opposition is and what its real role is," the outgoing said.

He interacted with senior officials and thanked them for their cooperation in running the government for around 25 years.

Bagging 15 seats in the 32-member assembly, the Sikkim has lost to the SKM which secured 17 seats in the recently held election.

