CWC unanimously rejects Rahul's offer to step down as Cong president after poll debacle

A crucial meeting of the Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday unanimously rejected Rahul Gandhi's offer to resign as party after the poll debacle and authorised him to overhaul and restructure the party at all levels.

The meeting deliberated on the reasons behind the Congress's defeat in the elections for four long hours with various leaders urging to continue to provide leadership to the party.

" in his address to the CWC offered his resignation as the party The CWC unanimously and with one voice rejected the same and requested the President for his leadership and guidance in these challenging times," said the resolution passed by CWC.

The CWC "unanimously" called upon the to lead the party in its ideological battle and to champion the cause of India's youth, the farmers, the SC, ST, OBCs, the minorities, the poor and the deprived sections, it said.

Top Congress leaders from across the country Saturday got together to review the poll drubbing, as the party's highest decision-making body met here.

The CWC meeting, chaired by Rahul Gandhi, was attended by Sonia Gandhi, former Manmohan Singh, chief ministers of party-ruled states and other top leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)