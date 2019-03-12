Chance The Rapper gets married to Kristen Corley

has got married to his longtime girlfriend Kirsten

The rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, and his fiancee had dated for over 10 years before tying the knot on Saturday at the Resort at in Newport Beach, California, reported People.

"The Bennetts," wrote the on while posting a photo of his with In the photo, the is seen wearing a white tuxedo while the bride donned a strapless gown.

The ceremony was attended by Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West, who has long been friends with Chance.

Comedian Dave Chappelle and gospel star were also in attendance, according to photos posted by Chance on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)