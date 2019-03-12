Rustomjee Elements Hosts 'Forever Young With Nawaz Modi Singhania'

/ -- - The at Rustomjee Elements managed and operated by - explains the essentials of fitness, nutrition and anti-ageing - The sprawling 4,500 plus square foot boasts of comprehensive workout options Pilates, Gyrotronics, Aerial Arts that include Aerial Yoga, Anti-Gravity, TRX training, Suspension Fitness, Gy, Cardio, Personal Traning, Spinning, etc. - MahaRERA Registration Number: Elements Wing-C: P51800005738 Reference Link: https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in/



Rustomjee Elements, an uber luxurious gated community project off Juhu Circle, is proud to associate with for its Fitness Centre, set up at Rustomjee Elements for the benefit of their residents. Rustomjee Elements today hosted a special workshop, Forever Young, conducted by Nawaz on anti-ageing which was well received by all those present.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834209/Rustomjee_Body_Art_Harbhajan.jpg )Speaking of the importance of fitness and nutrition as the foundation for anti-ageing and overall wellbeing, Nawaz spoke on the irrefutable link between and exercise and the ageing process, amongst other things. In the audience were current home owners at Rustomjee Elements, prospective clients of Rustomjee and renowned celebrities like Farah Khan, Harbhajan Singh, and to name a few. Nawaz explained the technical aspects of fitness and also how one can boost immunity, stamina, combat lifestyle diseases by sparing some time to take care of their bodies. There were several people who were interested in starting a fitness regimen but didn't know where to begin. Nawaz graciously answered all queries and the guests were then given a tour, demos and an actual experience of the facilities at the There were live one-on-one demonstrations given for each facility, along with explanation of the services, benefits, offers, etc. The program concluded with everyone indulging in a healthy brunch, much along the lines of the nutritive insights that Nawaz had provided.

Nawaz is India's leading fitness and lifestyle icon and has a chain of Fitness Centres named across the city. Her expertise has been invaluable in creating a Fitness Centre which is perfectly equipped and is an inspiring space. The design philosophy is 'Industrial Chic' and so elements like natural wood, and concrete have been used with bright and bold colours infusing the centre with a dynamic and fun vibe.

The Fitness Centre sprawls over 4,500 sq ft and is equipped with the latest equipment which allows one to choose from the latest workout options - Pilates, Gyrotronics, Aerial Arts (that includes Aerial Yoga, Anti-Gravity, TRX training, Suspension Fitness), Gym (comprising of cardiovascular workouts featuring Treadmills, Cross Trainers, Cycles and Stair Climbers etc). Bespoke training will also be available which will especially benefit those who have issues like diabetes, blood pressure, knee ailments, etc or those who are training for a particular sport.

Mr. Boman Irani, Chairman & Managing Director, Rustomjee Group, said, "We are extremely delighted to offer our customers a wellness experience of international standards. At Rustomjee, the physical and spiritual well-being of our customers always comes first. We also believe that a focused and experienced partner like Body Art by will offer a scientific, holistic and personalized wellness experience to the residents of Rustomjee Elements. Every member of Rustomjee Elements will benefit from the Fitness Centre. Today's event was an extension of our My Spaces concept which offers not just spaces, but also inspiration to those who live here. As Nawaz mentioned it's one life that you live, the more you live for yourself, the more enriched you are. She gave such simple tips on living a healthy lifestyle. One needs to have a positive mindset and invest just some time for yourself and your fitness. At Rustomjee, we want to build happy communities."



Nawaz Modi Singhania was happy to share her thoughts about the Fitness Centre and the project, "I gave my technical inputs for the Fitness Centre. We have the most amazing gym here, a fantastic Studio and an Aerial Arts Studio. We have a huge, spacious, green gym; it is my largest centre so far. It actually expands way beyond fitness, it's about health, anti-ageing, confidence, mental health and a variety of things. There is a lot of buzz and excitement about the whole Rustomjee Elements project and the Fitness Centre is the cherry on top."



About Rustomjee Elements



The project that is spread over 3 acres is a bespoke development planned especially for those who appreciate the finer things in life and are looking for a home that not only matches their exalted status but also provides for an elevated, exclusive lifestyle. The Avant-garde concept designed by the award-winning Hong Kong based firm- James Law Cybertecture, is the most elite gated community in the vicinity of Juhu. Rustomjee Elements offers 3, 4, and 5 bed residences. Its lifestyle amenities include a 40,000 sq ft landscaped podium garden, multipurpose court, rooftop lounge, fitness centre, indoor games room, spa and a toddlers play zone. The homes have also been designed to provide the residents with something quite priceless, 'My Space', an opportunity and the space to explore their talents and pursue the hobbies and interests that had taken a backseat on the path of success.

About Rustomjee:



Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 12.5 million square feet of completed projects; 15 million square feet of ongoing development and another 30 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across the best locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships, residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments, spaces for and education spread across BKC Annexe, Khar, off Juhu Circle, Kandivali, Borivali, and Thane. Rustomjee lays emphasis on adding value to the lives of their homeowners through their core business, their CSR initiatives and philanthropy. They have strived to ensure that every blueprint includes child-friendly spaces for parks, playgrounds, and learning rooms and thereby encouraging families to spend quality time with each other.

To know more about Rustomjee, please visit us at

