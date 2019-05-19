Chandrababu Naidu holds second round of talks with Rahul, Sonia, Pawar and Yechury

Continuing his efforts to unite opposition parties against the BJP ahead of results, Andhra Pradesh Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday met Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Sitaram Yechury, among other leaders.

He had on Saturday also held talks with several opposition leaders, including Loktantrik in the national capital and with



and BSP supremo Mayawati in

Naidu met and Nationalist Party Pawar for the second consecutive day on Sunday morning, followed by a meeting with in the evening.

He also held a separate meeting with CPI(M) Yechury and discussed the possibility of all opposition parties getting together.

The TDP chief's efforts are being seen as part of the opposition strategy to bring all the non-NDA parties together and form an alliance to keep the BJP out of power.

Naidu's meeting with assumes significance as the latter held an internal meeting with top leaders Saturday evening to assess the party's process and strategy to stake claim for government formation incase of a hung verdict on May 23 when the results are announced.

The has held several rounds of discussion with various opposition leaders, including TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, national convener and CPI (M)

Naidu's TDP was part of the NDA, but quit the alliance a few months ago.

The Congress and other opposition parties have exuded confidence of forming the next government.

