Chandrababu Naidu wins from Kuppam

: and Minister N Chandrababu won the Assembly seat by a margin of 30,722 votes against his YSR rival K Chandramouli, the announced Thursday night.

In 2014, his margin of victory against the same rival was 47,121 votes.

Chandrababu bagged 1,00,146 votes of the total of 1,81,499 votes polled, while Chandramouli managed 69,424.

Chandramouli is a retired who served under as well.

It was the seventh consecutive time that the TDP has won the seat in his native district though his victory margin has seen a decline over the years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)