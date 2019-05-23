JUST IN
Chandrababu Naidu wins from Kuppam

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

: Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu won the Kuppam Assembly seat by a margin of 30,722 votes against his YSR Congress rival K Chandramouli, the Election Commission announced Thursday night.

In 2014, his margin of victory against the same rival was 47,121 votes.

Chandrababu bagged 1,00,146 votes of the total of 1,81,499 votes polled, while Chandramouli managed 69,424.

Chandramouli is a retired IAS officer who served under Naidu as well.

It was the seventh consecutive time that the TDP chief has won the Kuppam seat in his native Chittoor district though his victory margin has seen a decline over the years.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 21:46 IST

