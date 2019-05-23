DMK declared elected from 4 seats, Cong, CPI bag one each

-
The DMK won four Lok Sabha seats while its allies Congress and CPI bagged one each in the first results declared by the Election Commission in Tamil Nadu Thursday.
According to the EC data, MDMK nominee A Ganeshamurthi, who contested on the 'Rising Sun' symbol of DMK, defeated AIADMK's G Manimaran by a margin of 2.10 lakh votes in Erode constituency.
DMK candidate and son of former minister Ponmudy, Gautham Sigamani Pon defeated senior DMDK leader L K Sutheesh by a whopping 3.99 lakh votes in Kallakurichi.
In Kancheepuram, DMK's G Selvam trounced AIADMK's K Maragatham by 2.86 lakh votes.
Former Union Minister and senior DMK leader A Raja emerged the winner in Nilgiris (reserved) constituency by defeating nearest rival M Thiyagarajan of AIADMK by 2.05 lakh votes.
Former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Su Thirunavukkarasar was elected from Tiruchirappalli with a margin of 4.59 lakh votes, defeating DMDK's V Elangovan.
CPI Tiruppur candidate K Subbarayan won by a margin of 93,368 votes against AIADMK MSM Anandhan, the EC data said.
DMK candidate C N Annadurai defeated AIADMK leader and former Minister 'Agri' S S Krishnamurthy by 3.04 lakh votes in Tiruvannamalai segment.
