JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

BJP-Apna Dal bag 15 seats, leading in 49 in UP

Iran says no talks with US 'under any circumstances'
Business Standard

Bank CEO charged with trying to trade loans for Trump post

AP  |  New York 

Federal prosecutors have charged a banker with trying to buy himself a role in President Donald Trump's administration by making risky loans to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Stephen M Calk was arrested Thursday in New York City on a financial institution bribery charge.

He is scheduled to appear in Manhattan federal court in the afternoon.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

Authorities said Calk committed the crime while serving as CEO of The Federal Savings Bank in Chicago.

Federal prosecutors described the charge in a release, saying Calk abused his bank position by approving millions of dollars in high risk loans that were ultimately downgraded.

Prosecutors say Calk wanted to be appointed Secretary of the Army or some other high level post.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 21:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements