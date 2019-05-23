Bank CEO charged with trying to trade loans for Trump post

Federal prosecutors have charged a with trying to buy himself a role in by making risky loans to former Trump

was arrested Thursday in on a financial institution bribery charge.

He is scheduled to appear in Manhattan federal court in the afternoon.

A message seeking comment was left with his

Authorities said Calk committed the crime while serving as of The in

Federal prosecutors described the charge in a release, saying Calk abused his by approving millions of dollars in high risk loans that were ultimately downgraded.

Prosecutors say Calk wanted to be appointed of the or some other high level post.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)