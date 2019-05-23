Iran says no talks with US 'under any circumstances'

will not hold talks with the US "under any circumstances" while the rights of the Islamic republic are not respected, said an official quoted Thursday by

"We have said clearly... as long as the rights of our nation are not satisfied, as long as words don't change into action, our path will stay the same as now," said Keyvan Khosravi, of the Supreme

"There will be no talks under any circumstances," he was quoted as saying by the official state agency

Khosravi said there had been an uptick in official delegations travelling to from various capitals, although "most of them are coming on behalf of America".

"Without exception we have responded with the message of the Iranian nation's strength, reason and resistance" in line with the policies of the Islamic republic, he added.

Oman's arrived in on Monday followed by the German foreign ministry's on Thursday.

played a crucial role in bringing Iranian and US negotiators together for preliminary talks that ultimately led to the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers including the

But US withdrew from the deal in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions that had been lifted in exchange for scaling back its nuclear programme.

With tensions between the two sides already high, there has been a dramatic escalation in recent weeks after the US labelled Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a "foreign terrorist organisation".

The also deployed a group and bombers to the over unspecified alleged Iranian "threats".

Iran in turn rolled back parts of its commitments within the nuclear deal and gave an ultimatum to the remaining sides that more would follow if they did not provide relief from sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)