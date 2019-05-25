JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Guv invites Jaganmohan Reddy to form next govt in AP;

Police to check discharge of untreated effluent by industrial units into Jojari river
Business Standard

Chawrasia, Bhullar slip in third round in Denmark

Press Trust of India  |  Farso (Denmark) 

SSP Chawrasia carded two-over 73 in the third round to slip to tied-46th from tied-30 at the Made in Denmark golf tournament presented by FREJA here on Saturday.

Chawrasia, who was lying tied-30th after two rounds, has now slipped alongside Gaganjete Bhullar, who last night made the cut on the line.

Bhullar shot 71 and is also one-over 214 in T-46.

Shubhankar Sharma, who had a superb finish in second round to make the cut, could not take advantage as he shot six-over 77 and slipped to T-73.

Meanwhile, Bernd Wiseberger was five-under through 16 holes to move into lead as overnight leader, Matthias Schwab was one-over through 15 holes.

Wiesberger missed seven months with a wrist injury last year but has played 12 events so far on the 2019 Race to Dubai as he looks for a fifth European Tour victory.

Robert McIntyre, who had a great showing at British Masters continued his good form and was lying second at three-under through 17 holes in third round.

Overall he was eight-under and two behind Wiesberger and one ahead of Schwab and Max Schmitt.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 20:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements