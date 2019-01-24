Chennaiyin FC signs Vineeth, Narzary on loan from Kerala

ISL team Thursday announced the signing of forward C K and from Kerala Blasters on loan deals till the end of the ongoing season.

Also, under the same deal, young forward Baoringdao Bodo has joined the Kochi-based from on a permanent move, a press release said.

" and Halicharan bring plenty of quality and experience to our squad. Our focus will be to salvage some pride in the ISL while putting up a good run in our debut AFC Cup campaign," head coach said.

"The Super Cup also provides us with an opportunity to repay our fans' unconditional support this season with a trophy," he added.

said he was looking forward to the stint with CFC, adding he hoped to contribute in the upcoming the AFC Cup and Super Cup.

"I am looking forward to the rest of the season with This campaign hasn't gone to plan so far but it will be a fresh start and I hope to contribute with the AFC Cup and Super Cup also on the horizon," the Kannur-born forward said.

"Sometimes in life, you find yourself at a crossroads where a decision has to be made that is not your own. That's when you go with the flow and see where it takes you," Vineeth tweeted.

The 30-year-old Vineeth, who has represented the country, returns to the city where he began his professional career with Chennai Customs.

A two-time winner with Bengaluru FC, Vineeth has also been a runner-up in the AFC Cup, where he scored key goals in Bengaluru's run to the final.

Narzary said is a club with a lot of success and he hoped to give his best in the upcoming matches including in the AFC Cup.

"Chennaiyin FC are a club with a lot of success in the ISL. I am good friends with a lot of the Indian players like Jeje Bhai, Germanpreet (Singh) and (Anirudh) Thapa.

I can't wait to link up with the boys here and give my best with a lot of important games coming up, including the club's debut AFC Cup campaign," the 24-year old Assamese said.

