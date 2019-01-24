Minerva resume I-League with return-leg clash against Shillong Lajong

Their hopes of defending the title now quashed, FC resume their campaign with a 14th round clash against bottom-placed Lajong here Friday.

The first-leg at the in ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

Minerva have not won in over a month and a half and the last points picked up was against their Friday hosts in the first leg over two months back.

Minerva managed a last-gasp equaliser in their previous game at the same venue against Gokulam Kerala and their search for goals and goal-scorers continue this season.

Three of the mere seven goals that Minerva have scored in the 13 games played so far, have come from defenders, including last week's lone goal against Gokulam. Irish will be a worried man with the games getting closer by the day.

He seemed to be acknowledging the problem in the pre-game presser, when he said, "We have used seven strikers and it wasn't good enough. We lacked in concentration and also made a few mistakes which the boys are working on.

"We have a new dimension on the attacking line now. We just want to keep up the hard work."



Shillong, despite having lost 11 of their 13 games, have scored seven more goals than Minerva and with nothing to lose, will fight for pride and their free-flowing relentless attacking game might just be a threat for an under-pressure Minerva team.

It remains to be seen how Shillong encourages his young boys to fight, with relegation staring them in the face.

"We have scored and conceded goals. Our last match against was good. We are looking at scoring more goals. We have played good matches with enriching experiences. They will help us in playing this season and for the next season."



Phrangki Buam is one who has had a good campaign, scoring four times to be the second-best Indian goal scorer of the league after Jobby Justin of East Bengal.

So did and for Minerva, two players who have scored more than once this season for the holders and will look forward to getting more goals.

