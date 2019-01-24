Chennaiyin FC sign Vineeth, Narzary on loan from Kerala Blasters

Thursday signed forward CK and from Kerala Blasters on loan till the end of the ongoing season.

Young forward has joined the Kochi-based club from on a permanent move.

" and Halicharan bring plenty of quality and experience to our squad. Our focus will be to salvage some pride in the while putting up a good run in our debut AFC Cup campaign.

"The Super Cup also provides us with an opportunity to repay our fans' unconditional support this season with a trophy," said

"I am looking forward to the rest of the season with This campaign hasn't gone to plan so far but it will be a fresh start and I hope to contribute with the AFC Cup and Super Cup also on the horizon," said the Kannur-born forward.

The 30-year-old returns to the city where he began his professional career with Chennai Customs. A two-time winner with Bengaluru FC, Vineeth has also been a runner-up in the AFC Cup, where he scored crucial goals in Bengaluru's run to the final.

Vineeth has also won the Federation Cup twice with Bengaluru, having scored the winner in the 2017 final against Mohun Bagan. He was ISL runner-up with Kerala Blasters in 2016 and is their leading goalscorer with 11 goals in the competition. Vineeth has also represented the senior national team.

The 24-year-old Narzary is a regular international with 27 caps to his name so far. The former Arrows and started all three of India's group games in their recently concluded 2019 AFC Asian Cup campaign, having also assisted CFC striker Jeje Lalpekhlua's goal in the 4-1 win over

