Russia slams 'usurpation' of power in Venezuela

on Thursday slammed what it called foreign interference in and denounced the opposition's "usurpation of power", calling the crisis-hit country's legitimate

In a strongly-worded statement backing ally Maduro, the Russian foreign ministry warned that international support for opposition Juan Guaido, who declared himself Wednesday, was a "direct path to lawlessness and bloodshed".

"Only Venezuelans have the right to determine their future. Destructive outside interference, especially in the current extremely tense situation, is unacceptable," it said.

In a separate statement to reporters, Russian Vladimir Putin's slammed attempts by the opposition to usurp power.

"We consider the attempted usurpation of power in as... a breach of the foundations of international law," Kremlin told reporters during a conference call.

"Maduro is the legitimate head of state," he added.

On Wednesday, the and major South American nations recognised Venezuelan Guaido as interim leader, while the UN urged dialogue in to avoid "disaster", leaving Maduro increasingly isolated.

The Kremlin has backed Maduro who has been hit by US and EU sanctions, and ostracised as a dictator by Western powers for his brutal suppression of the opposition. warned against any attempts to militarily intervene in

"We caution against any such reckless steps fraught with catastrophic consequences," the foreign ministry said.

said Washington's "cavalier" actions in the country showed that the ignored norms of international law, claiming it wanted to push through a change of power in Venezuela.

has extensive economic interests in Venezuela and invested billions of dollars in its

