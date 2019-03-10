Chhattisgarh police personnel to get weekly-off

personnel in will now get regular weekly-offs, a move that will come as a relief to them and their families in view of their long and erratic working hours.

Till now, the policemen were getting a yearly special leave (around 40 to 45 days), but now, as per an order issued by of D M Awasthi on Saturday, all personnel -- from to ranks -- will be given one day leave every week.

"The decision was taken in view of the difficult nature of their job and severe work pressure," an here said Sunday.

In case of movement or emergency circumstances, if the weekly-off is not granted then the would be entitled to get the pending leave later within the same month, he said.

As per the order, the personnel posted in Naxal-hit areas will be collectively given eight-day leave within a stretch of three months.

However, the weekly-offs could also be cancelled due to security reasons and it would be the sole discretion of the to take a decision on it, the said.

As per the order, permission to cancel the weekly-off would be the prerogative of the of police/commandant and a formal intimation of it was required to be sent to the range general (IG) and deputy general (DIG) concerned.

Similar rules will be followed for the Armed Forces (CAF) personnel.

The circular also stated that the weekly-off cannot be joined with other leaves and it could neither be carried forward nor en-cashed.

The ruling Congress, in its manifesto before the last year's Assembly polls, promised weekly offs for the overburdened personnel.

