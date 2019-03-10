Restrictions in Srinagar as trade bodies call for strike against NIA summon to Mirwaiz

The authorities Sunday imposed restrictions in parts of the city here as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of a strike called by various trade bodies against summon to moderate Farooq.

Restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) were imposed in five police station areas in the downtown area, also known as the old city, officials said.

They said the curbs were imposed in the police station areas of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, MR and Safakadal.

Various trade bodies in the city on Saturday had called for a two-day shutdown in downtown from Sunday after issued summons to and Naseem Geelani, son of hardline Syed Ali Shah Geelani, for questioning in in a terror financing case.

Shops and other business establishments in the area remained shut, the officials said.

