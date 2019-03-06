Chidambaram attacks govt on issue of unemployment

P on Wednesday attacked the government citing data released by a think tank and said no parent, unemployed youth or student will forgive the BJP government for leaving the country "with 7.2 per cent rate".

He was referring to data compiled by a Mumbai-based CMIE that reportedly claimed that the rate in rose to 7.2 per cent in February 2019.

The former minister said this is the highest rate in several decades and termed it as a "man made catastrophe".

"No parent, no unemployed youth, no first time voter and no student will forgive the BJP government for leaving the country with a 7.2% unemployment rate - the highest in several decades," he said on

In a series of tweets, he said, "It is time to drag the government to the real world of jobs and the plight of youth. According to CMIE's survey, unemployment rate has touched 7.2 per cent. What has the PM and his government got to say about this."



"Labour participation rate is falling and the unemployment rate is rising. The situation is a man-made catastrophe of the BJP government," also alleged.

