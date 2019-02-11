Childish Gambino's 'This Is America' wins Song of the Year at 2019 Grammys

Childish Gambino won Song of the Year for "This Is America" becoming the first rap track in the history of to get the award.

Gambino's scathing video about gun violence had a massively viral release last May and remained one of the most talked-about musical moments of 2018.

"This Is America" won Song of the Year, one of four top honours, over fellow nominees including Black Panther's hit single "All the Stars" and Drake's "God's Plan".

The honour marks Glover's fourth career Grammy award, including This Is America's non-televised wins for best rap/sung performance and best music video (directed by Hiro Murai).

Childish Gambino and "This Is America" were also nominated for Record of the Year and Best Rap/Sung Performance.

Gambino aka was not present at the ceremony and host accepted the award on his behalf.

