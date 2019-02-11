BJP seeks police permission for sit-in at Mamata's dharna spot

The BJP's unit has sought permission from the to conduct a later this month at the same spot in the city where West Bengal Chief Minister had organised a sit-in demonstration last week.

The party has already sent a letter to the city police seeking permission for the at the in the heart of the city between February 21 and 23, BJP state general secretary told PTI Monday.

An email would also be sent to the police on this matter, he said.

The "Save Democracy" will raise demand of "restoring democracy in the state", he said.

Basu said, "Whenever in the past we had asked for permission to organise a sit-in demonstration at the Metro Channel, the police denied us permission citing traffic rules. But if the was allowed to organise a dharna there, why can't we do it?"



Banerjee, also the supremo, was on dharna from February 3 to 5 at the in Esplanade area to "save the Constitution"



after the CBI's failed bid to question in connection with chit fund cases.

"We hope that we will also get the permission. We will not use loudspeakers as it is examination time," the BJP leader said.

When contacted, officials of the said they were yet to receive any such application from the BJP.

"If we receive it, we will take a call," a Kolkata police said.

The is the same spot where Banerjee had held a 26-day fast against the acquisition of farm land for the small car unit at Singur in 2006.

