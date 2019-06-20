China acknowledges hosting Taliban's chief peace negotiator for talks

on Thursday for the first time acknowledged that it recently hosted Afghan Taliban's Mullah for talks as part of its stepped-up efforts to enlarge its strategic role in and efforts to restore peace in the war-torn country.

Mullah Baradar, one of the four top commanders who formed the in 1994, was released from jail last year by the government. He is believed to be the highest ranking Afghan prisoner freed so far.

After his release from the jail, Mullah Bardar has been holding talks with US Representative for Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad.

China, a close ally of Pakistan, has been trying to iron out differences between and Afghanistan accuses of providing safe haven to the Afghan Taliban, Haqqani network and other militant groups, which carry out attacks in the war-torn country.

The " of political office in Doha, Bardar, visited China", told the media here Thursday.

"During his visit, the Chinese officials exchanged views with him on the peace and reconciliation process as well as the fight against terrorism," he said.

Bardar was told about the constructive role being played by in peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan, Lu said.

"We always support the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned extensive and inclusive peace and reconciliation as well as the internal dialogue among the Afghanis. So, we have made the position clear with the Taliban chief negotiator," he said.

"This is an important part of our efforts to promote peace talks. Both sides agreed that the exchange is mutually beneficial and we also agreed to seek communication and cooperation for a political settlement of the Afghan issue. We will try and talk through various means and ways to play our due role in realising peace and reconciliation, stability and development in Afghanistan," Lu said.

Mullah Baradar held several senior positions in the Taliban government before its fall in 2001. He was once considered the most influential Taliban after Mullah

Asked what the Taliban wants to end civil war in Afghanistan, Lu said, "I believe the relevant parties in Afghanistan who are committed to peace talks hope to resolve the internal situation in Afghanistan and achieve sustainable peace and reconciliation".

" is trying to promote the dialogue of Afghanis. Another issue is the joint fight against terrorism," he said.

China has also been holding talks with over the situation in Afghanistan.

China's in Afghanistan visited in May last and held talks the top officials.

and China also conducted a joint programme to train diplomats of Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)