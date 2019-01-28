JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Canadian arrested in Macau for $284 mn fraud attempt

Over 60 pc polling recorded till 3 pm in Jind bypoll
Business Standard

Rare red panda goes missing from Belfast Zoo

AP  |  London 

Officials say a rare red panda has gone missing from Belfast Zoo in Northern Ireland.

Belfast City Council officials said Monday the animal is not considered dangerous but warned the public not to approach it if it is spotted. Anyone seeing the animal is advised to call police.

Police also asked motorists to be alert because the panda has not been exposed to roads before. The red panda left the zoo premises Sunday.

Two red panda cubs were born at the zoo in June. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature says the red panda faces a very high risk of extinction.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 16:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements