The has granted Ivanka Trump's company preliminary approval for another five trademarks this month, as her father's administration pushes ahead on trade negotiations with

Four trademarks, including child care centres, sunglasses and wedding dresses, were approved on Sunday. A fifth, covering brokerage, charitable fundraising and art valuation services, was approved on January 6, according to

The applications were filed in 2016 and 2017. If no one objects, they will be finalised after 90 days.

Ivanka Trump's expanding intellectual property holdings have long raised ethical concerns, particularly in China, where the courts and bureaucracy tend to reflect the will of the ruling

Ivanka Trump's lawyers in did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Critics argue that by asking a foreign government for valuable intellectual property rights, officials could open themselves to pressure in government negotiations. There is also concern that the family's global trademark portfolio would open the way for lucrative opportunities once leaves office.

"The sheer number of foreign trademarks has gotten while working in the would be troubling enough, but the fact that she just got one for charitable fundraising when her father's namesake foundation which she served as a for and is closing in scandal following a New York investigation outlining numerous legal violations is especially troubling," Jordan Libowitz, a in Washington, said in an email.

closed her fashion brand in July. Her representatives assert that trademark filings are a normal practice and are needed to protect her name from copycats seeking to capitalise on her fame.

Companies apply for trademarks for a range of reasons. They can be signs of corporate ambition, but many also are filed defensively, particularly in China, where trademark squatting is rampant.

has said it treats all trademark applications equally under the law.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)