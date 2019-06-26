China halts Canadian meat exports over fake certificates

has asked to suspend all exports after discovering bogus veterinary health certificates attached to a batch of pork, while Canadian federal police launched a criminal probe.

The forgery allegations against come amid frosty relations between the two nations following Canada's arrest of a senior Chinese on a US warrant and China's detention of two Canadian nationals in apparent retaliation.

In days, the US and could also seek to relaunch talks to settle a trade dispute that may be key to resolving the Canada- row.

said on Tuesday a customs investigation -- launched after the discovery of traces of a banned feed additive -- revealed that up to 188 forged documents had been provided to Chinese officials.

"In order to protect the safety of Chinese consumers, China has taken urgent preventive measures and requested the to suspend the issuance of certificates for exported to China since June 25," it said on its website.

"We hope the Canadian side would attach great importance to this incident, complete the investigation as soon as possible and take effective measures to ensure the safety of exported to China in a more responsible manner," it added.

A confirmed that the (RCMP) had been called in to investigate.

Meanwhile, according to Marie-Claude Bibeau, the Canadian Inspection Agency (CFIA) has reached out to its Chinese counterpart for more information about the forgery allegations.

In a statement, she said the CFIA "has identified a problem with false export certificates that could affect exports of and to China."



The agency, she added, "has taken steps to remedy the situation" while continuing to work with industry partners and Chinese authorities. China is Canada's third-largest export market for

Bibeau noted that this issue "does not affect export certificates to other countries." The agency earlier this month said customs officials in the eastern city of had found that recent shipments from Frigo Royal contained Ractopamine.

The feed additive, which boosts the growth of animals, is widely used in the but banned in the and China.

Chinese customs this month increased inspections of Canadian imports in what observers said was more payback for the December arrest of on a US extradition request related to alleged sanctions violations.

had previously detained two Canadians -- former and -- and blocked Canadian agricultural shipments worth billions of dollars.

It later accused Kovrig of espionage and alleged that Spavor provided him with intelligence.

US last week told Canadian he would raise their case with Chinese when the pair meet in on Saturday at the Group of 20 summit.

The meeting will be first since trade talks between the world's two largest economies broke down last year.

Meanwhile, Meng's lawyers on Monday urged Canada's to end Meng's extradition case and release her, saying it was in "Canada's national interest."



declined to comment on the request while his department on Tuesday said the extradition case would be "conducted within the guiding principles of the Extradition Act, our extradition treaty and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

