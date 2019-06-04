Hyderabad: Sale of vermicelli skyrockets ahead of Eid

With Eid around the corner, sale of has shot up significantly in the city.

or 'Seviyan' is an integral part of Eid celebrations as it makes for the main ingredient in the festive dish of sheerkurma. A variety of desserts are made with during Eid.

To match up to the demands of festive shoppers, grocery shopkeepers have stocked their shelves with different types of vermicelli as a large number of customers are thronging markets to shop for the same.

Mohammed Rayeez, a in the old city, told ANI, "People from different places come to the old city to purchase Seviyan. For them, we keep many varieties of Seviyan like Hath Ka Seviyan, Nammak Ka Seviyan, Chakle Ka Seviyan and Laddu Seviyan. All these variants can be used in the dish called Sheerkurma, which will be made on Eid and will be distributed among friends and relatives."

One of the customers, Mehndi, also outlined the significance of Sheerkurma during Ramzan and Eid.

"With these, we make Sheerkurma and distribute it to all our relatives and the people who come to greet us on the occasion of Ramzan/Eid. In every house, this sweet will be made. We will also distribute this sweet to the poor who is not in a position to purchase Seviyan and make Sheerkurma."

With the crescent moon being sighted in UAE, the celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr have started in many parts of the world.

is likely to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on June 5.

