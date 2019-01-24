China issues comprehensive plan to conserve Great Wall

on Thursday issued a comprehensive plan to establish a long-term mechanism for the conservation of the Great Wall, reported.

The plan was jointly publicised by and Tourism and the (SACH), state-run agency reported.

"The government's role in protecting the Great Wall should be strengthened," Liu Yuzhu, of SACH, was quoted as saying in the report.

Built from the third century BC to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), the Great Wall stretches over 21,000-km.

"Sections of the Great Wall built during the Qin (221 BC to 206 BC), Han (202 BC to 220 AD) and Ming (1368 AD to 1644 AD) dynasties were the key areas to be conserved," Liu said.

He also urged individuals and relevant social organisations to provide not-for-provide service for the Great Wall.

The Great Wall was listed as a World Heritage Site by in 1987.

