Nations should join hands to put an end to terrorism:VP

M Venkiah Thursday said terror had no religion and rued that terrorists were misusing it.

In his valedictory address at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2019 here, termed terrorism as a threat to the world order and urged all nations to join hands to put an end to it.

"Terror is increasing. Terror has no religion. Unfortunately some people are linking terror with religion. No religion approves terror.

Terrorists are trying to misuse religion. The world must be active and come together to put an end to this terrorism through united efforts," he said.

He also sought extradition treaties among all countries to bring back economic offenders and said the mistakes of a few were giving a bad name to the entire community.

On the issue of black money, the said it was a 'menace' for the world community and urged all countries to come together, understand each others' problems and exchange information about black money holed up in their countries.

"Some people loot here, cheat here and run away to other countries. They do cheating there and come back to this country. There must be extradition treaties among all countries to take care of such people," he said, without naming anyone.

He said by and large try to be honest but there were some "black sheep."



"Because of them, the entire business community is getting bad name. So the industry must also see to it that ethics are maintained, values are maintained so that there is social order. These are some of the challenges," he said.

