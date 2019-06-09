JUST IN
Penn Badgley finds fame 'boring'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actor Penn Badgley says the fame that came his way after his breakout role in "Gossip Girl" was "boring" for him.

The actor recently appeared on Variety's Actor on Actor series with Gina Rodriguez and the two talked about the perils of fame during their discussion.

"It's boring to me. I have an acronym for it that I just came up with. It's f***ing awful, man, extremely. You're dancing on a razor's edge," Badgley said when Rodriguez asked about the "Gossip Girl".

The 32-year-old actor played Dan Humphrey on The CW show across six seasons, a role which brought him both the critics adulation and fan following.

When Rodriguez remarked that fame is a "constant test of the ego", Badgley echoed her sentiments and said, "When you falter, it's very public. When you break up, it's public."

Badgley most recently starred in Lifetime's stalker drama "You", which was later picked up by Netflix. He is now looking forward to the show's second season.

