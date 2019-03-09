China's Liu sets 50km walk world record

China's on Saturday set a new world record for the women's 50km race walk, becoming the first woman to complete the event in under four hours.

The Olympic gold medallist completed the Chinese Race Walk Grand Prix in the eastern city of in just 3hr 59min 15 sec, the of Athletics Federations said.

She shaved more than five minutes off the previous record set by compatriot

It is the first 50km outing for the 31-year-old, who has just returned from two years of maternity leave in 2019, the official agency reported.

A two-time World Championships winner, she also holds the women's 20km world record of 1hr 24min 38sec set in Spain's La Coruna in 2015.

Liu pipped Mexico's by just two seconds to win the Olympic women's 20km race walk in a nail-biting finish in in 2016.

Chinese athletes dominated Saturday's race, with Li Maocuo shaving 11 minutes off her personal best to finish second at 4hr 3min 51sec and Ma Faying coming in third at 4hr 7min 30sec.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)