China's Xi arrives in Pyongyang: state media

Xi Jinping arrived in Pyongyang Thursday for a two-day state visit, the first by a Chinese president in 14 years, according to Chinese state media.
Xi, who is accompanied by his wife Peng Liyuan, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials, landed at 11:40 am local time (0240 GMT), according to China's CCTV broadcaster.
