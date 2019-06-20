JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » International » News

Indian man, wife tortures, starves mother to death in Dubai
Business Standard

China's Xi arrives in Pyongyang: state media

AFP  |  Pyongyang 

Xi Jinping arrived in Pyongyang Thursday for a two-day state visit, the first by a Chinese president in 14 years, according to Chinese state media.

Xi, who is accompanied by his wife Peng Liyuan, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials, landed at 11:40 am local time (0240 GMT), according to China's CCTV broadcaster.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 08:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU