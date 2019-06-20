6.3-magnitude earthquake rocks Indonesia's Papua

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit Papua, in eastern Thursday, US seismologists said, but no warning was issued.

The quake hit about 250 kilometres west of the town of in province at 12:46 am local time, at a depth of 12 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake was felt weakly in Abepura, but most people did not notice it.

"I was still awake at home but I did not feel it all and none of my neighbors ran out of their home," resident told AFP.

There were no immediate reports of casualties after the earthquake.

experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

Last year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent in Palu on killed more than 2,200 with a thousand more declared missing.

On December 26, 2004, a 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck province, causing a and killing more than 170,000.

