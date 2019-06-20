Pak security forces kill 2 terrorist linked to abduction of ex-PM's son

Two suspected terrorists, who were allegedly involved in the abductions of former Yousaf Raza Gilani's son and a US national, were killed by Pakistani security agencies in province, police said Thursday.

The terrorists, identified as and Imran Saqi, were killed in a late night raid on a house in district on Wednesday, the Police's counter terrorism department (CTD) department said.

They were also involved in the killing of three intelligence officers.

In a statement, the CTD said it received information that five terrorists of banned terror group were hiding in a house in the district, around 350 km from

It said a team surrounded the house and told the terrorists to surrender. "The terrorists instead of surrendering opened fire on the raiding team which returned fire, killing two terrorists on the spot while three of their accomplices managed to escape taking advantage of darkness," the CTD said.

The terrorists had planned to attack personnel of intelligence agencies. Nine hand grenades, explosives and weapons were seized from the house, it said.

They were involved in the kidnapping of US national in 2011 and Yosuf Gilani's son in 2013.

Weinstein, who was abducted from Lahore, was accidentally killed in a US drone strike in 2015 on the Afghan border, while was rescued from after three years.

The terrorists had also killed two police officers in in an attempt to kidnap a

Earlier this year, security agencies killed two other members of the group in in province.

