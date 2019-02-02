China to provide USD 2.5 bn loan to Pak to boost foreign cash reserves

will provide USD 2.5 billion in loans to to boost the foreign exchange reserves of its "all-weather ally", a media report said Saturday.

is nearly broke with the drying up of foreign cash reserves and mounting external debt.

The country's USD 8.12 billion reserves, which are below the minimum level that the (IMF) and the (WB) prescribe, are sufficient to cover only seven weeks of imports.

Due to this, the WB and the Asian Development are not providing loans for budget financing.

" will place the USD 2.5 billion in deposits with the central bank," a top here told The Express Tribune.

With the anticipated USD 2.5 billion deposits, China's contribution in this fiscal year alone would surge to USD 4.5 billion, the paper said.

has struggled to maintain reserves that are not currently sufficient to provide cover to even two months of imports despite receiving USD 4 billion in loans from two Middle-Eastern countries.

In July, deposited USD 2 billion with the State of Pakistan. In the past five years, has emerged as Pakistan's single largest saviour in times of economic crisis.

The money is coming as part of the government's strategy to secure breathing space till the time its macroeconomic stabilisation measures take effect.

After coming into power, visited China, and the UAE to arrange emergency loans to avoid a looming default.

Pakistan has secured USD 14.5 billion worth of commitments from these three countries that have helped largely bridged the external financing gap of the ongoing fiscal year.

Before coming into power, Khan was critical of taking loans to run the country but due to extremely low level of foreign currency reserves and financing requirements standing above USD 25 billion, he sought loans from other countries.

will provide a USD 6 billion financial assistance package, which included USD 3 billion in short term loans at an interest rate of 3.18 per cent. has already disbursed USD 3 billion.

The (SBP) on Thursday said the modalities for USD 3 billion oil on deferred payments were finalised this week and an agreement would be signed on February 16 during the visit of Saudi

The UAE has agreed to provide USD 3 billion in loans at an interest rate of around 3 per cent and has already disbursed USD 1 billion. A USD 3.2 billion worth of on deferred payment is being awaited.

Pakistan has arranged these deposits for a term of one to three years but these are likely to be rolled over, in case faces difficulties to return them, said the sources in the

But despite USD 4 billion inflows from and the UAE during the past two months, the gross foreign currency reserves stayed at only USD 8.12 billion as of December 25, according the SBP

However, the SBP on Thursday said despite these measures, the current account deficit remained high, standing at USD 8 billion in six months.

The overall foreign loans disbursements also remained low during first half of the fiscal year, standing at only USD 2.2 billion from July through December.

The government on Thursday also launched Diaspora bonds at interest rates of 6.25 per cent for three years and 6.75 per cent for five years to arrange funds for balance of payments support.

said he also gave a go ahead to launch two more financial instruments to meet external sector financing requirements. One instrument, likely to be Sukuk bonds (Islamic bonds), could be launched before June, according to the officials.

The sources said the government is planning to launch foreign currency Sukuk to tap the Islamic markets. There is also a plan to launch USD 3 billion Euro bonds during the current fiscal year. had postponed it in November after the government arranged loans from the three countries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)