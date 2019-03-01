China touts engineering feats of new international airport

Construction of a new airport in China's capital that promises to be one of the largest in the world is speeding toward completion.

Construction of the Daxing International Airport is slated to finish in late June, told reporters at the site Friday.

It is to open at the end of September less than five years after building began.

Situated in the city's south, the airport will serve 200 million people from 28 cities in and around Beijing, and the northern province of Hebei, according to authorities.

The terminal building's size of 1.03 million square metres will make it the largest single airport terminal in the world.

Li said the airport's size won't impede travellers from walking through it efficiently. The farthest distance between the terminal and any given boarding gate will be 600 metres, or an eight-minute walk.

The Daxing project is meant to alleviate some of the stress on Capital International Airport, the world's second-busiest airport in 2018 after

