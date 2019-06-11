Chinese surgeons conduct remote surgery using 5G technology

Doctors in have successfully directed surgeons 200 km away to perform a gall bladder using network in a remote area, here reported on Tuesday.

The laparoscopic cholecystectomy was conducted last week in north China's Province which lasted about an hour, Mobile which is one of the four telecom firms to have received the license to rollout on June 6, said.

The surgery, where a Internet connection enabled the entire process, was conducted in the Shennongjia forestry district branch of and was transmitted via live feed to an expert team in in the city of

Thanks to the 5G technology, there was almost no network delay, and the patient's vital signs remained stable after the surgery, according to the surgical team, state-run agency reported.

"5G guarantees the clarity and continuity of transmitted videos and photos. With the network, more doctors can cooperate to conduct surgeries regardless of their distance," Gui Kunpeng, a with Mobile's branch said.

China is implementing the to meet the public demand in sectors such as transportation, entertainment and health care, the report said.

So far, has built more than 300 5G base stations and achieved full 5G signal coverage in its prefecture-level cities, it said.

China's capital, has built 4,300 5G base stations in the city's urban core areas and iconic buildings to implement the superfast as the has begun issuing 5G licenses to telecom firms.

5G is the next generation cellular with download speeds stated to be 10 to 100 times faster than the current 4G LTE networks.

