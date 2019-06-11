APDCL pays compensation to family of man who died of

Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL) has handed over a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh to the wife of a man who died of electrocution in district after Human Rights Commission took suo moto cognizance of the matter.

The commission had taken cognizance of the incident following a item published in a local daily on July 18, 2017 which reported that of Narauthan Balijan Gaon in district was electrocuted while climbing a tree and he later succumbed to his injuries, an AHRC release said on Tuesday.

The AHRC issued notice to the of APDCL to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances leading to Saikia's death, it said.

The enquiry which was carried out by the Electrical Inspector, Tezpur Zone, was of the tentative opinion that the APDCL was guilty of contravening the Central Electricity Authority's measures relating to Safety and Electric Supply regulations, 2010 as amended in 2015 which led to the death of Saikia.

The of the APDCL offered to pay a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh and the cheque was handed over to Saikia's widow on Monday in the presence of AHRC's full bench comprising Justice T Vaiphei and members N K Bora and D K Saikia, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)