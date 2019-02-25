Infosys launches new offerings to help enterprises tap into 5G technology

IT services firm Monday said it has launched new service offerings to help enterprises tap into technology, while simultaneously helping communication service providers (CSPs) accelerate and monetise their network deployment.

"Infosys' newly established living labs in five global locations Bengaluru, Richardson, Indianapolis, and - will help ideate and bring these new economies to life," said in a statement.

It added that 5G will transform network capabilities bringing in significant opportunities for network virtualisation, artificial intelligence and automation, while lowering associated costs considerably, and enhancing delivery of

Infosys, India's second largest IT services firm, said 5G will enable enterprises IT and other business departments to usher in a new era of innovation, create new experiences and improve operational efficiency in organisations.

"5G is opening an array of opportunities for CSPs and enterprises in the digital era. Infosys' suite of 5G offerings are powered by our extensive experience of working with major telecom service providers and enterprises globally in transforming their business and landscape," S said.

