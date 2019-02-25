JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

PM Modi to hold rally in Rajasthan's Churu on Tuesday

Rail passengers can now check online how meal is cooked & packed
Business Standard

Infosys launches new offerings to help enterprises tap into 5G technology

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IT services firm Infosys Monday said it has launched new service offerings to help enterprises tap into 5G technology, while simultaneously helping communication service providers (CSPs) accelerate and monetise their 5G network deployment.

"Infosys' newly established 5G living labs in five global locations Bengaluru, Richardson, Indianapolis, Frankfurt and Melbourne - will help ideate and bring these new economies to life," Infosys said in a statement.

It added that 5G technology will transform network capabilities bringing in significant opportunities for network virtualisation, artificial intelligence and automation, while lowering associated costs considerably, and enhancing delivery of network-based services.

Infosys, India's second largest IT services firm, said 5G technology will enable enterprises IT and other business departments to usher in a new era of innovation, create new experiences and improve operational efficiency in organisations.

"5G is opening an array of opportunities for CSPs and enterprises in the digital era. Infosys' suite of 5G offerings are powered by our extensive experience of working with major telecom service providers and enterprises globally in transforming their business and technology landscape," Infosys President and Deputy COO Ravi Kumar S said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 18:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements