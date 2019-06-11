Adnan Sami's Twitter account hacked, profile picture changed to Pak PM's

Adnan Sami's account was allegedly hacked on Tuesday by Ayyildiz Tim, the same Turkish group, Ayyildiz Tim, which attacked Amitabh Bachchan's microblogging page a day ago.

Similar to how Bachchan's profile was compromised, the group replaced Sami's profile picture with a photo of and changed the bio, adding " Love Pakistan" with an emoji of Pakistani and Turkish flags.

Sami previously held a Pakistani passport and received Indian citizenship in 2015.

Late Monday night around 11.40 pm, the same group hacked into Bachchan's account, also tweeting the link of its 'official' page, though unverified, writing "We are waiting for your support."



Bachchan's page was restored within half-an-hour after the alerted the cyber unit.

The group had previously hacked accounts of actors and among others as well.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)