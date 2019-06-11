JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Boris Johnson builds momentum in UK Conservative race

Jaishankar announces commencement of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra; recalls his visit to the holy site
Business Standard

Adnan Sami's Twitter account hacked, profile picture changed to Pak PM's

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Singer Adnan Sami's Twitter account was allegedly hacked on Tuesday by Ayyildiz Tim, the same Turkish hacker group, Ayyildiz Tim, which attacked megastar Amitabh Bachchan's microblogging page a day ago.

Similar to how Bachchan's profile was compromised, the group replaced Sami's profile picture with a photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and changed the bio, adding "Ayyildiz Tim Love Pakistan" with an emoji of Pakistani and Turkish flags.

Sami previously held a Pakistani passport and received Indian citizenship in 2015.

Late Monday night around 11.40 pm, the same group hacked into Bachchan's account, also tweeting the link of its 'official' Instagram page, though unverified, writing "We are waiting for your support."

Bachchan's page was restored within half-an-hour after the Mumbai Police alerted the cyber unit.

The group had previously hacked Twitter accounts of actors Shahid Kapoor and Anupam Kher among others as well.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 17:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU