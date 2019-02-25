Ovum Names ZTE as One of the Leading 5G Core Vendors

/ -- Corporation ( / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and for the mobile Internet, has been named one of the leading Core (5GC) vendors in Ovum's latest 5GC white paper, Accelerates Carriers' Migration to the Core Network.

In this paper, Ovum outlined how operators can build an agile, to improve operational efficiency and increase service revenues as the industry transitions into the era. The white paper highlights the capabilities and competitiveness of and its Common Core solution in 5GC standards, technologies, and commercial applications.

ZTE's Common Core solution is the first cloud-native 5GC that converges 2G/3G/4G/5G/Fixed while supporting Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) deployments. Ready for commercialization, ZTE's Common Core solution enables maximum resource usage while reducing cost at the same time. With cloud-native 5GC integration, operators will be able to monetize the vast opportunities that (IoT) and 5G present.

ZTE is set to unveil the commercial version of its Common Core solution in the first quarter of 2019, aiming to help operators quickly build agile, efficient and while meeting the diversified requirements of vertical industries. This solution adopts 3GPP standard service-based architecture (SBA) and Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS) technology, significantly improving operation and maintenance (O&M) efficiency and resource utilization rate to help operators reduce CAPEX and OPEX.

Ovum pointed out in the white paper that, "It is critical for operators to choose a partner that not only has a strong understanding of networking and software, but a proven record of successful 5GC deployments for its customers." ZTE has demonstrated its ability to help its customers transform their core architectures in preparation for 5G.

ZTE is committed to building 5G Core and actively driving its applications. Having collaborated and tested with over 30 leading operators around the world, ZTE is well-positioned to provide global and services. The launch of its Common Core solution represents a solid step for ZTE to move towards 5G industrialization, laying the foundation for 5G commercialization and evolution.

The following is the link to access the full white paper: https://ovum.informa.com/resources/product-content/2019/02/21/11/54/zte-accelerates-carriers-migration-to-the-5g-core-network



ZTE is a provider of advanced systems, mobile devices, and to consumers, carriers, and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the and sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and (H share stock code: / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE's products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations.

